A bullet train runs through a bridge on the China-Laos Railway in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. Photo: Xinhua
Belt and Road Initiative
Southeast Asian borrowers could ‘feel pressure’ over belt and road debts to China amid IMF scrutiny

  • Revelation of debt details could attract criticism, result in project delays in countries such as Laos, Malaysia and Indonesia, analysts note
  • IMF scrutiny could result in greater caution in belt and road projects among Southeast Asian borrowers, given ‘austere’ regional economic forecast in short term

Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 8:30am, 9 Oct, 2022

