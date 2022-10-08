Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo visiting the Kanjuruhan stadium following a fatal stampede. Constitutional rules bar Widodo, president since 2014, from running in the 2024 presidential election. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo visiting the Kanjuruhan stadium following a fatal stampede. Constitutional rules bar Widodo, president since 2014, from running in the 2024 presidential election. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Indonesia’s presidential election is not until 2024, but the battle for power is under way. Who’s in the race?

  • President Joko Widodo is currently constitutionally barred from a third term, leaving the door open for someone else to lead the country
  • Some linked to political dynasties, like Puan Maharani, daughter and granddaughter of ex-presidents, while others are relative outsiders

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 11:00am, 8 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo visiting the Kanjuruhan stadium following a fatal stampede. Constitutional rules bar Widodo, president since 2014, from running in the 2024 presidential election. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo visiting the Kanjuruhan stadium following a fatal stampede. Constitutional rules bar Widodo, president since 2014, from running in the 2024 presidential election. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE