Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo visiting the Kanjuruhan stadium following a fatal stampede. Constitutional rules bar Widodo, president since 2014, from running in the 2024 presidential election. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s presidential election is not until 2024, but the battle for power is under way. Who’s in the race?
- President Joko Widodo is currently constitutionally barred from a third term, leaving the door open for someone else to lead the country
- Some linked to political dynasties, like Puan Maharani, daughter and granddaughter of ex-presidents, while others are relative outsiders
Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo visiting the Kanjuruhan stadium following a fatal stampede. Constitutional rules bar Widodo, president since 2014, from running in the 2024 presidential election. Photo: AFP