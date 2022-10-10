A customer at a restaurant watches the announcement made Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolving the parliament and calling for general elections at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on October 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia election: Umno faces fierce fight for Malay bloc, youth vote, and a supermajority

  • Analysts say it might be a ‘tall order’ for any group to win a supermajority this time, given the larger number of parties and coalitions in the fight
  • At least three coalitions that include Umno and PAS will vie for the Malay-Muslim vote, which accounts for two-thirds of the population, while first-time youth voters are a wild card

Joseph SipalanHadi Azmi
Updated: 7:52pm, 10 Oct, 2022

