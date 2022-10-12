A South Korea-US-Japan joint naval drill in the East Sea earlier this month, in response to North Korea’s latest firing of intermediate-range ballistic and short-range ballistic missiles. Photo: US Department of Defense via YNA/dpa
‘Pro-Japanese’ smear disappointing, critics say, as Seoul and Tokyo rebuild ties with naval drills
- Democratic Party chairman Lee Jae-myung accuses Yoon administration of ‘crow-eating diplomacy’ and ‘defence disaster’ over military exercises with Tokyo and US
- Lee’s attack ‘disappointing’ and ‘odd’ that there are still claims Japan will invade South Korea again, official from Japanese research institute says
