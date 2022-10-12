Medical staff in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Medical staff in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Will Singapore’s bid for doctors from India, UK, Australia lead to a ‘race to the bottom’?

  • There’s a campaign to attract foreign doctors to plug workforce gaps, but some worry about ‘fictitious’ qualifications and that locals will lose out
  • While doctors recognise that foreign staff are often needed to do harder roles, some warn of a potential ‘race to the bottom’ for wages and a build-up of resentment towards immigrants

Kimberly Lim
Kimberly Lim

Updated: 8:14am, 12 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical staff in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Medical staff in Singapore. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE