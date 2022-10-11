Malaysia’s former PM Mahathir Mohamad says he will defend his seat of Langkawi. Photo: AFP
Malaysia’s former PM Mahathir Mohamad says he will defend his seat of Langkawi. Photo: AFP
Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad, 97, to contest election to ‘save country from Umno rule’

  • The country is set to hold a national poll in the coming weeks after PM Ismail Sabri dissolved parliament, due to pressure from the ruling Umno party
  • Mahathir warned an Umno victory could lead to imprisoned ex-PM Najib Razak being pardoned for his role in the 1MDB corruption scandal

Hadi Azmi

Updated: 7:10pm, 11 Oct, 2022

