North Korea’s recent missile tests were a response to US-led joint military exercises in the region, state media said earlier this month. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
South Korea
South Korea faces growing calls to reconsider nuclearisation to counter North threat

  • Idea has been gaining traction in recent months given mounting aggression from Pyongyang
  • Seoul could redeploy US tactical weapons to country or acquire home-grown ones, but Washington unlikely to accept either option, analysts note

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 5:17pm, 13 Oct, 2022

