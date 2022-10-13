North Korea’s recent missile tests were a response to US-led joint military exercises in the region, state media said earlier this month. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
South Korea faces growing calls to reconsider nuclearisation to counter North threat
- Idea has been gaining traction in recent months given mounting aggression from Pyongyang
- Seoul could redeploy US tactical weapons to country or acquire home-grown ones, but Washington unlikely to accept either option, analysts note
