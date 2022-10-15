Private residential houses and HDB public housing estates in the Hougang area of Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Amid Singapore’s reopening boom, city’s vaunted ‘affordable public housing’ leaves citizens feeling priced out

  • Home affordability a key gripe among Singaporeans, with some in limbo after government imposed cooling measures to ease red-hot property market
  • Measures expect to dampen demand and help keep public housing affordable, cool the private residential market, analysts note

Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:30am, 15 Oct, 2022

