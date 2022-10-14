Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Canberra on Monday. Photo: dpa
India, Australia ‘agree to disagree’ on Ukraine war but Quad united in desire to counter China in Indo-Pacific: analysts
- Two nations able to focus on bigger goal of dealing with China and working with the rest of Quad, rather than differences over invasion
- But a weakened Moscow needing Beijing, while India needs Russian arms and oil, amid possible China-India border tensions, may be issue
