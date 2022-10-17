Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia were among 143 countries that voted in favour of the motion condemning Russia’s “illegal so-called referendums” of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia were among 143 countries that voted in favour of the motion condemning Russia’s “illegal so-called referendums” of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Asean
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Most Asean nations back UN vote over Russia’s Ukraine annexation, given ‘diminishing cost’ of going against Moscow, analysts say

  • Seven of 10 Asean nations voted to condemn Russia at the United Nations General Assembly vote on ‘illegal so-called referendums’ of four Ukrainian regions
  • Majority Asean support in vote reflects Moscow’s waning influence in region, analysts say, but bloc is likely to retain ‘pragmatic’ approach with Russia

Kimberly Lim
Kimberly Lim

Updated: 9:04am, 17 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia were among 143 countries that voted in favour of the motion condemning Russia’s “illegal so-called referendums” of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia were among 143 countries that voted in favour of the motion condemning Russia’s “illegal so-called referendums” of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE