The blaze at SK C&C in southern Seoul on Saturday caused an hours-long breakdown across nearly all online services provided by Kakao Corp, including messenger app KakaoTalk, and other services such as ride-hailing, payment and gaming. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s KakaoTalk outage shows need for regulation amid ‘entanglement’ of public, private sectors
- A data centre fire caused an hours-long shutdown of nearly all online services by Kakao Corp, including KakaoTalk that is used by over three-quarters of South Korea’s 51 million people
- President Yoon Suk-yeol hinted the government will mull introducing regulations for such online platforms, while analysts emphasised need for ‘strictly managing’
