A Kuala Lumpur-based rights group has warned Malaysians are among the hundreds still trapped inside the Mekong region’s massive online fraud industry. Photo: Shutterstock
China needs to pressure Myanmar over scam gang crisis, Malaysian group says
- Group calls on Beijing to help ‘save the Malaysians’ still trapped in Myanmar, as junta would give ‘serious attention’ to advice from Chinese government
- Scam scandal has raised questions on Beijing’s willingness to bring to heel super-rich Chinese businessmen operating ‘special economic zones’ in the Mekong
