Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
US chip action against China may have ‘wide ramifications’ for the world: Singapore’s PM Lee
- ‘Decoupling is a worry’, PM Lee says, adding that Biden’s move may lead to ‘less interdependency, less trust and possibly ultimately a less stable world’
- Lee was visiting Australia, where he signed a ‘green economy’ deal to deepen cooperation on climate investment, financing and technology
