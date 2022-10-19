Indonesian police at the doomed football match at the Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java on October 1. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
Indonesian police scandals show Jokowi needs reforms to repair trust, critics say

  • The president recently lashed out at top officers over a series of controversies that have caused the public to have even less trust in the police force than before
  • Analysts say structural reforms and democratic accountability are needed restore credibility and erase the perception that police ‘exist for their own enrichment’

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 10:30am, 19 Oct, 2022

