Malaysia’s coming general election will be held on November 19, the Election Commission said on Thursday, setting the stage for a fierce battle for power with the political landscape more splintered than ever. Candidates have to be nominated on November 5, meaning a 14-day campaign period, three days longer than the 2018 polls. Some 21.1 million people are eligible to vote, election commission officials said during a press conference. Those eligible for early voting will be able to do so on November 15. Registration for postal voting will end on October 23. Malaysian PM says ruling coalition’s days of easy poll wins are gone The 15th national election comes four years after voters, fed-up over entrenched corruption and rising living costs, unseated Barisan Nasional, a powerful coalition led by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob ’s United Malays National Organisation (Umno) party that had held power since Malaysia’s independence from the British in 1957. But the shock 2018 victory by Pakatan Harapan (PH), led by veteran politician Mahathir Mohamad , collapsed just 22 months into its term following a political coup. This shifted the balance of power back to Umno just as the Covid-19 pandemic spread in early 2020. In recent months, strong mandates at local elections have further galvanised Umno, whose top leaders have intensified pressure on Ismail Sabri to call for early polls this year despite the threat of widespread floods during the monsoon season. Malaysia gears for election-friendly budget with smaller deficit The opposition has also accused Umno’s top leadership of trying to remove themselves from a slew of corruption trials that began soon after the party was voted out in 2018, and most notably after Umno heavyweight and ex-premier Najib Razak failed to overturn his conviction for corruption linked to the 1MDB scandal and his 12-year jail sentence that began in August.