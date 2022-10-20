Singapore has introduced a bill in parliament to repeal Section 377A that criminalises sex between men. File photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Singapore tables bills to repeal Section 377A, preserve status quo on marriage

  • Bills to revoke the ban on sex between men and amend the constitution to protect the definition of marriage are expected to be passed into law in the PAP-dominated parliament
  • While the government said attitudes towards homosexuality in Singapore have shifted ‘appreciably’, it has maintained that marriage is a union between a man and a woman

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim

Updated: 3:16pm, 20 Oct, 2022

