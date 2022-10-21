Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) poses with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) before their meeting at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan on September 27. Photo: EPA-EFE/Pool/File
Japan and Australia to share intelligence on ‘China’s intentions’ in new security pact

  • New security declaration will deepen bilateral partnership and strengthen collaboration with other Quad partners, the US and India, analysts said
  • Prime ministers of Australia and Japan are also expected to discuss energy cooperation and security of food supplies during Saturday’s summit in Perth

Maria Siow

Updated: 9:30am, 21 Oct, 2022

