Japan’s Digital Agency Minister Taro Kono is trying to get companies in the country to use digital technology, and no longer use fax machines. File photo: AP
Japan’s Taro Kono wants to stamp out the fax machine, but will message be received?
- Japan’s minister of administrative reform wants to wean the country off fax machines, and encourage the use of digital signatures instead
- Faxes are often used to print off physical documents and apply traditional ink stamps ‘hanko’ that are used to sign everything in Japan
