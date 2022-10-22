Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad believes the old-timers need to step up and show the younger generation how to go about the business of leading a nation. Photo: AP
‘I am still functional, I can still move around, make speeches’: Mahathir Mohamad, 97, on why Malaysia still needs him
- The two-time leader says he is standing for election because of the people’s will and desire to block former protégé Najib Razak from retaking power
- Younger generations need to work to address growing wealth disparity, poor economic management and a weakening education system, Mahathir adds
