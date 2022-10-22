Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad believes the old-timers need to step up and show the younger generation how to go about the business of leading a nation. Photo: AP
Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad believes the old-timers need to step up and show the younger generation how to go about the business of leading a nation. Photo: AP
Malaysia election 2022
This Week in Asia /  Politics

‘I am still functional, I can still move around, make speeches’: Mahathir Mohamad, 97, on why Malaysia still needs him

  • The two-time leader says he is standing for election because of the people’s will and desire to block former protégé Najib Razak from retaking power
  • Younger generations need to work to address growing wealth disparity, poor economic management and a weakening education system, Mahathir adds

Joseph SipalanHadi Azmi
Joseph Sipalan and Hadi Azmi

Updated: 12:30pm, 22 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad believes the old-timers need to step up and show the younger generation how to go about the business of leading a nation. Photo: AP
Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad believes the old-timers need to step up and show the younger generation how to go about the business of leading a nation. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE