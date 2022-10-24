The central business district skyline is seen during dusk in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Indonesia seeks investments and talent with ‘second-home visa’, but will red tape be a hurdle?
- Visa scheme aimed at boosting investment in Indonesia, will allow those eligible to live in the country for five to 10 years
- Foreign investors, high-skilled workers, the Indonesian diaspora and elderly foreign tourists also eligible for visa, whose details are still being formalised
