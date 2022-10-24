The central business district skyline is seen during dusk in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AP
The central business district skyline is seen during dusk in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Indonesia seeks investments and talent with ‘second-home visa’, but will red tape be a hurdle?

  • Visa scheme aimed at boosting investment in Indonesia, will allow those eligible to live in the country for five to 10 years
  • Foreign investors, high-skilled workers, the Indonesian diaspora and elderly foreign tourists also eligible for visa, whose details are still being formalised

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 2:20pm, 24 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The central business district skyline is seen during dusk in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AP
The central business district skyline is seen during dusk in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE