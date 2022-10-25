Ganjar has often topped polls on the preferred candidate to replace outgoing President Joko Widodo, whose term ends in 2024, but observers said his comments last Wednesday were likely to have ruffled feathers of elites within the PDIP party for talking out of turn. Photo: Shutterstock
Did Indonesia’s Ganjar Pranowo, ‘ready’ to be PDIP’s presidential candidate, put foot in mouth by annoying Megawati?
- He said in a TV interview that he was ‘ready’ to be named his party’s presidential candidate in the 2024 election to replace outgoing President Joko Widodo
- His comments could mar his chances of becoming president, analysts say, after party chairwoman Megawati reminded cadres not to act ahead of command
Ganjar has often topped polls on the preferred candidate to replace outgoing President Joko Widodo, whose term ends in 2024, but observers said his comments last Wednesday were likely to have ruffled feathers of elites within the PDIP party for talking out of turn. Photo: Shutterstock