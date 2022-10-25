Pakistan’s attempt to negotiate peace with Taliban insurgents has backfired, with hundreds of militants taking advantage of a ceasefire to re-establish a significant armed presence in country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Photo: EPA/File
Why is Pakistan’s attempt to negotiate with Taliban insurgents backfiring?

  • Taliban insurgents (TTP) have taken advantage of a ceasefire to re-establish an armed presence in northwest Pakistan resulting in an escalation in violence
  • Infuriated byfailure of authorities to take action to dislodge the resurgent TTP, large scale public protests have been held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain in Islamabad

Updated: 8:45pm, 25 Oct, 2022

