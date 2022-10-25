Pakistan’s attempt to negotiate peace with Taliban insurgents has backfired, with hundreds of militants taking advantage of a ceasefire to re-establish a significant armed presence in country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Photo: EPA/File
Why is Pakistan’s attempt to negotiate with Taliban insurgents backfiring?
- Taliban insurgents (TTP) have taken advantage of a ceasefire to re-establish an armed presence in northwest Pakistan resulting in an escalation in violence
- Infuriated byfailure of authorities to take action to dislodge the resurgent TTP, large scale public protests have been held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Pakistan’s attempt to negotiate peace with Taliban insurgents has backfired, with hundreds of militants taking advantage of a ceasefire to re-establish a significant armed presence in country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Photo: EPA/File