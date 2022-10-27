South Korea’s First Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun-dong, left, Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman prior to their trilateral meeting in Tokyo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Will Japan-South Korea talks yield improved ties as North’s provocations drive them closer?
- The nations should be ‘natural allies’ with their shared challenges in Northeast Asia, and potential mutual benefits in trade, cultural and education, analysts say
- But historical issues hold back the relationship, such as recognition of wartime comfort women and forced labour in Japanese corporations 1910-1945
