Young volunteers work on a campaign for the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA). The 18 to 39 age group accounts for about half the country’s 21 million registered voters. Photo: Bloomberg
Young volunteers work on a campaign for the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA). The 18 to 39 age group accounts for about half the country’s 21 million registered voters. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia election 2022
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysia election: As race heats up to win youth vote, do veteran MPs pass the ‘vibe check’?

  • Voters aged 18 to 39 account for about half the country’s 21 million registered voters, including about 1.39 million first-time voters in the 18-20 age group
  • In a political system run by people old enough to be their parents or grandparents, are they convinced it’s worth their time to queue up and cast their ballots?

Joseph SipalanHadi Azmi
Joseph Sipalan and Hadi Azmi

Updated: 9:03am, 28 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Young volunteers work on a campaign for the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA). The 18 to 39 age group accounts for about half the country’s 21 million registered voters. Photo: Bloomberg
Young volunteers work on a campaign for the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA). The 18 to 39 age group accounts for about half the country’s 21 million registered voters. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE