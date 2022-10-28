Young volunteers work on a campaign for the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA). The 18 to 39 age group accounts for about half the country’s 21 million registered voters. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia election: As race heats up to win youth vote, do veteran MPs pass the ‘vibe check’?
- Voters aged 18 to 39 account for about half the country’s 21 million registered voters, including about 1.39 million first-time voters in the 18-20 age group
- In a political system run by people old enough to be their parents or grandparents, are they convinced it’s worth their time to queue up and cast their ballots?
