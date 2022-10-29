An aerial view of the China-Laos railway in Luang Prabang province, with deforested hills nearby. Photo: Aidan Jones
Laos’ fast train to China brings connection at a cost, with big promises but uneven progress
- ‘Special economic zones’ are flourishing in a sign of growing Chinese influence in Laos, as people await the reopening of the border to boost income and investment
- But amid signs of progress, thousands of people have been displaced and forests have been cleared to make way for a new train line
