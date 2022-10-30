Submarine-launched ballistic missiles are seen during a military parade celebrating the 8th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang. Photo: KCNA/KNS via AFP/File
North Korea tensions: why is there a debate about accepting Pyongyang’s nuclear state status?
- Since North Korea is unlikely to give up its weapons, accepting its nuclear programme could allow for some degree of inspection, one analyst said
- Others argue that acceptance will undermine the global non-proliferation treaty and encourage other governments to undertake nuclear ambitions
