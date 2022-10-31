MAS said that the purpose-bound digital currency is just the first phase of a larger project to partner private institutions and establish the technical infrastructure and competencies needed for a retail CBDC in the future. Photo: Reuters
MAS said that the purpose-bound digital currency is just the first phase of a larger project to partner private institutions and establish the technical infrastructure and competencies needed for a retail CBDC in the future. Photo: Reuters
Singapore
Singapore’s central bank to trial digital currency, mulls use as stepping stone to build tech infrastructure

  • Even as it readies to trial digital currency, MAS noted that the case for a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) is ‘not compelling for now’
  • Analysts point out that retail CBDCs may not be of interest to many Singaporean investors, who may prefer to purchase cryptocurrencies

Kimberly Lim
Updated: 7:00pm, 31 Oct, 2022

