MAS said that the purpose-bound digital currency is just the first phase of a larger project to partner private institutions and establish the technical infrastructure and competencies needed for a retail CBDC in the future. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s central bank to trial digital currency, mulls use as stepping stone to build tech infrastructure
- Even as it readies to trial digital currency, MAS noted that the case for a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) is ‘not compelling for now’
- Analysts point out that retail CBDCs may not be of interest to many Singaporean investors, who may prefer to purchase cryptocurrencies
