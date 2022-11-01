Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Uzbekistan in September. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Uzbekistan in September. Photo: Xinhua
Pakistan
Will Pakistan’s ‘all-weather’ friend China offer yet more cash for development amid political turbulence?

  • Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif is beginning two-day trip to Beijing, keen for more money to help nation deal with flood-ravaged economy
  • But experts say while China has helped Pakistan to develop, there are concerns over who’s in charge in Islamabad, and terrorism attacks

Tom Hussain

Updated: 12:00pm, 1 Nov, 2022

