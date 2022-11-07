The Special Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta on October 27, 2022. Photo: Asean / AFP
Myanmar to top Asean summit agenda as G20 and Apec draw big powers to region

  • Myanmar expected to top agenda at summit as Asean faces growing calls to quickly address growing violence in country
  • Meeting will be a chance for bloc to demonstrate its convening power, and engage G20 and Apec participants to ‘bring about a diffusion of tensions’, analyst says

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:30am, 7 Nov, 2022

