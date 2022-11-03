A Singapore minister says “there is mutual symbiosis in the Singapore-Hong Kong relationship”. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s bid to join RCEP will tie its economic future to Singapore, rest of Asean
- Hong Kong is not a ‘zero-sum competitor’, an ex-Chinese official said at the Post’s inaugural Hong Kong-Asean Summit 2022
- A Singapore minister also says the two cities have opportunities to collaborate in the Greater Bay Area, as well as in efforts to detect and analyse new Covid-19 variants
A Singapore minister says “there is mutual symbiosis in the Singapore-Hong Kong relationship”. Photo: AFP