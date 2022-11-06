Defence strategies in the digital age have been forced to adapt to the constantly evolving demands of modern warfare, as the war in Ukraine has shown. Photo: dpa
Singapore’s new cyberdefence force: a reflection of modern warfare in the digital age
- The launch of Singapore’s Digital and Intelligence Service comes as the Ukraine conflict has thrown cyberwarfare and defence into sharper focus
- Analysts said the move ‘may raise eyebrows at first’, but it’s also ‘proactive and forward-looking’ – and part of a wider regional strategy
Defence strategies in the digital age have been forced to adapt to the constantly evolving demands of modern warfare, as the war in Ukraine has shown. Photo: dpa