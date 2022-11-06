Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Pool via Reuters/File
Singapore’s PAP needs ‘strong mandate’ as power transition, global uncertainty loom, leaders say
- PM Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy PM Lawrence Wong highlighted US-China tensions, and a possible recession in the West as key risks to the city state
- Timeline for transition of power to Wong – Lee’s designated successor – was not given, but a leadership change will coincide with next polls due by 2025
