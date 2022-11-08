Supporters of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan shout slogans during a protest against the assassination attempt on Khan, in Karachi on Sunday. Photo: AFP
‘All bets are off’: tensions between Imran Khan, Pakistan military threaten to erupt into chaos
- Analysts say collision course ‘inevitable’ as long march set to continue to Islamabad and former PM, generals ramp up pressure on each other
- Khan’s extreme tactics have put those backing him on the defensive, as military aims to take ‘toughest possible line’ against former PM
Supporters of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan shout slogans during a protest against the assassination attempt on Khan, in Karachi on Sunday. Photo: AFP