Supporters of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan shout slogans during a protest against the assassination attempt on Khan, in Karachi on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Pakistan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

‘All bets are off’: tensions between Imran Khan, Pakistan military threaten to erupt into chaos

  • Analysts say collision course ‘inevitable’ as long march set to continue to Islamabad and former PM, generals ramp up pressure on each other
  • Khan’s extreme tactics have put those backing him on the defensive, as military aims to take ‘toughest possible line’ against former PM

Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 11:38am, 8 Nov, 2022

