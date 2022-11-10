(L-R)Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Photo: EPA-EFE/AFP
Tokyo seeks ‘constructive and stable’ relations with China as it pushes for Fumio Kishida-Xi Jinping meeting
- Tokyo is seeking to arrange a meeting between Fumio Kishida and China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of two diplomatic gatherings this month
- Sino-Japanese ties have been plagued by regional tensions, and a dispute over a group of tiny uninhabited islands that both Tokyo and Beijing claim
