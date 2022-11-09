President Joe Biden participates in the U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit in Washington onMay 13, 2022. Photo: AP/File
Biden eyes boosting US-Asean ties, countering China’s influence in first post-pandemic ‘summit season’
- Joe Biden will travel to Cambodia this weekend to meet Asean leaders in an effort to convey that Washington remains committed to the region
- Last November, Beijing committed US$1.5 billion in developmental help to Asean – 10 times more than a recent US infrastructure pledge to the region
