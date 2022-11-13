A woman casts her vote during a state election in Malacca, Malaysia on November 20, 2021. Photo: AP
Malaysia election 2022: meet 7 women shaking up a political scene saturated by men
- More than half of Malaysia’s voters are female, but they have long accounted for a fraction of candidates in state assembly and general elections
- In this year’s snap general election women make up only 13.5 per cent of the 1,386 candidates, meaning women’s issues are often neglected
