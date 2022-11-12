A policeman stands guard between rival groups of Barisan Nasional (left) and Pakatan Harapan supporters outside a nomination centre in Pahang on nomination day. Photo: Reuters
A policeman stands guard between rival groups of Barisan Nasional (left) and Pakatan Harapan supporters outside a nomination centre in Pahang on nomination day. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia election 2022
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysia election 2022: ‘Pakatan Harapan’s to lose’ or Umno’s route back to power?

  • Umno’s corruption-tainted Barisan Nasional coalition promises a return to ‘stability’ after what its chairman called 2018’s ‘experiment’ gone awry
  • But evidence of growing support for Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan could still swing it – as could the ‘unprecedented amount’ of undecided voters

Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 8:30am, 12 Nov, 2022

