A woman casts a vote at a polling station during a state election on the outskirts of Kota Kinabalu, in Malaysia’s Sabah state on Borneo island on September 26, 2020. Photo: AP
Malaysia election 2022: Overseas voters from Singapore to Hong Kong eye repeat of 2018’s massive postal ballot push
- Engaging overseas voters since the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government in 2020 has been a ‘difficult process’ but the Najib factor could reignite their enthusiasm
- Overseas postal votes are collected in each country, flown to Malaysia in the last three days of campaigning and sorted for delivery from the airport
A woman casts a vote at a polling station during a state election on the outskirts of Kota Kinabalu, in Malaysia’s Sabah state on Borneo island on September 26, 2020. Photo: AP