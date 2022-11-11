Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. EPA-EFE
Asean ‘deeply disappointed’ with Myanmar over peace plan, Indonesia’s Jokowi wants junta banned from summits

  • There has been disappointment among some Asean members over the lack of progress in implementing bloc’s five-point consensus peace plan with Myanmar
  • During the summit in Cambodia, Asean leaders also agreed in-principle to admit East Timor as the 11th member of the regional organisation

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Phnom Penh

Updated: 8:30pm, 11 Nov, 2022

