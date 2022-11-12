US President Joe Biden said his visit to Phnom Penh – his first to Southeast Asia since he took office in 2021 – was “testament to the importance the United States places in our relationship with Asean”. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden said his visit to Phnom Penh – his first to Southeast Asia since he took office in 2021 – was “testament to the importance the United States places in our relationship with Asean”. Photo: Reuters
Asean
US President Joe Biden pledges more support on Myanmar, South China Sea row in ‘new era’ of US-Asean ties

  • The elevation of US-Asean ties to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ will help the region defend against threats to the rules-based order, Biden said in talks with Asean leaders
  • Myanmar’s post-coup crisis continued to be a major talking point in Phnom Penh, with the UN chief saying the international community had ‘failed’ the violence-wracked nation

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Phnom Penh

Updated: 9:19pm, 12 Nov, 2022

