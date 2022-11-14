A member of the Malaysian Police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department holds up a picture of items seized from premises linked to ousted leader Najib Razak in 2018. File photo: AFP
A member of the Malaysian Police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department holds up a picture of items seized from premises linked to ousted leader Najib Razak in 2018. File photo: AFP
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysia’s Najib Razak, Rosmah Mansor to get back luxury items worth US$17.4 million as court rules ‘no link’ to 1MDB

  • Prosecutors had alleged items were bought using 1MDB funds, but High Court says there is no evidence linking them to unlawful activities
  • Court ruling sparks derision on social media, as Malaysia gears up for general election on Saturday

Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi

Updated: 9:15pm, 14 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A member of the Malaysian Police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department holds up a picture of items seized from premises linked to ousted leader Najib Razak in 2018. File photo: AFP
A member of the Malaysian Police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department holds up a picture of items seized from premises linked to ousted leader Najib Razak in 2018. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE