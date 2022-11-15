Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks on Tuesday during the opening day of the G20 leaders summit in Bali. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s Jokowi tells G20 ‘it cannot fail’ as ‘another cold war’ looms in a world divided
- Hosting a successful G20 could boost Joko Widodo’s international standing and cement the president’s legacy, analysts say – but much more is at stake
- His opening remarks came as the global economy is being buffeted by sharpening geopolitical rivalries, food and energy crises, war and the pandemic
Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks on Tuesday during the opening day of the G20 leaders summit in Bali. Photo: AFP