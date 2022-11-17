46-year-old Khairy Jamaluddin will take on the opposing Pakatan Harapan coalition, which won the constituency with a comfortable 26,000-vote margin in the 2018 general election. Photo: SCMP
Malaysia election 2022: Covid star and PM hopeful Khairy Jamaluddin faces ‘fight for political life’
- Malaysia’s health minister faces difficult task of wresting Sungai Buloh from opposing Pakatan Harapan, who won comfortably in 2018 watershed election
- Covid-19 response has boosted Khairy’s confidence, as he sets time frame of 5-10 years to become country’s prime minister
