Kevin Rudd, president of the Asia Society, speaks during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
China ‘crab-walking’ away from zero-Covid, hardline diplomacy here to stay, Australia’s Kevin Rudd says

  • Ex-Australian PM Kevin Rudd said indications are China will emulate a ‘Hong Kong model’ in its zero-Covid policy by easing restrictions by mid-2023
  • Rudd also said a recent Xi-Biden dialogue shows the countries want to stabilise strained relations, and that neither wants a war over self-ruled Taiwan

Kimberly Lim and Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 2:02pm, 17 Nov, 2022

