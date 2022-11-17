Kevin Rudd, president of the Asia Society, speaks during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
China ‘crab-walking’ away from zero-Covid, hardline diplomacy here to stay, Australia’s Kevin Rudd says
- Ex-Australian PM Kevin Rudd said indications are China will emulate a ‘Hong Kong model’ in its zero-Covid policy by easing restrictions by mid-2023
- Rudd also said a recent Xi-Biden dialogue shows the countries want to stabilise strained relations, and that neither wants a war over self-ruled Taiwan
Kevin Rudd, president of the Asia Society, speaks during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg