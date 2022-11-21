Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with East Timor’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Adaljiza Magno during a meeting in East Timor in June. The tiny nation, which gets a lot of help from China and Australia, is set to become a member of Southeast Asia bloc Asean. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with East Timor’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Adaljiza Magno during a meeting in East Timor in June. The tiny nation, which gets a lot of help from China and Australia, is set to become a member of Southeast Asia bloc Asean. Photo: Reuters
Asean
This Week in Asia /  Politics

East Timor in Asean may entrench divisions, make ‘picking off, co-opting by big powers’ more likely

  • The tiny nation, which gets a lot of help from Australia and China, is set to become the 11th member of the Southeast Asian bloc
  • Analysts say it joining may make existing group tensions worse, amid China-US rivalry in region and the competition for ‘hearts and minds’

Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 8:40am, 21 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with East Timor’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Adaljiza Magno during a meeting in East Timor in June. The tiny nation, which gets a lot of help from China and Australia, is set to become a member of Southeast Asia bloc Asean. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with East Timor’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Adaljiza Magno during a meeting in East Timor in June. The tiny nation, which gets a lot of help from China and Australia, is set to become a member of Southeast Asia bloc Asean. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE