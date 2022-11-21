Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with East Timor’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Adaljiza Magno during a meeting in East Timor in June. The tiny nation, which gets a lot of help from China and Australia, is set to become a member of Southeast Asia bloc Asean. Photo: Reuters
East Timor in Asean may entrench divisions, make ‘picking off, co-opting by big powers’ more likely
- The tiny nation, which gets a lot of help from Australia and China, is set to become the 11th member of the Southeast Asian bloc
- Analysts say it joining may make existing group tensions worse, amid China-US rivalry in region and the competition for ‘hearts and minds’
