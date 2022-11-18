A monk raises his hands as police move to disperse protesters trying to march to the Apec summit venue on November 18 in Bangkok. Photo: AP
A monk raises his hands as police move to disperse protesters trying to march to the Apec summit venue on November 18 in Bangkok. Photo: AP
Thailand
Apec summit: Thai police, anti-Prayuth protesters clash in Bangkok

  • Around 300 protesters had gathered near Bangkok’s Democracy Monument in a protest against Thailand’s controversial ‘BCG’ growth policy
  • A police spokesman said officers had to use ‘self defence’ after protesters damaged vehicles and ‘harmed’ officers

Aidan Jones in Bangkok

Updated: 4:03pm, 18 Nov, 2022

