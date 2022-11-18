A monk raises his hands as police move to disperse protesters trying to march to the Apec summit venue on November 18 in Bangkok. Photo: AP
Apec summit: Thai police, anti-Prayuth protesters clash in Bangkok
- Around 300 protesters had gathered near Bangkok’s Democracy Monument in a protest against Thailand’s controversial ‘BCG’ growth policy
- A police spokesman said officers had to use ‘self defence’ after protesters damaged vehicles and ‘harmed’ officers
