People queue to buy kerosene for domestic use in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in May. File photo: AFP
People queue to buy kerosene for domestic use in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in May. File photo: AFP
Sri Lanka
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Sri Lanka’s new budget had to be IMF friendly. But is it friendly enough for the nation’s beleaguered citizens?

  • Ranil Wickremesinghe’s first budget as president had to meet certain conditions laid out by the International Monetary Fund
  • But many experts, activists believe he’s not doing enough to deal with the economic crisis still affecting millions, including hungry children

Dimuthu Attanayake
Dimuthu Attanayake in Colombo

Updated: 12:45pm, 21 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People queue to buy kerosene for domestic use in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in May. File photo: AFP
People queue to buy kerosene for domestic use in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in May. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE