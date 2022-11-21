People queue to buy kerosene for domestic use in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in May. File photo: AFP
Sri Lanka’s new budget had to be IMF friendly. But is it friendly enough for the nation’s beleaguered citizens?
- Ranil Wickremesinghe’s first budget as president had to meet certain conditions laid out by the International Monetary Fund
- But many experts, activists believe he’s not doing enough to deal with the economic crisis still affecting millions, including hungry children
