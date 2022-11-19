Election workers prepare a polling station ahead of the polling day of Malaysia’s general election at Permatang Pauh, Penang. This will be Malaysia’s 15th general election and is likely to be the most hotly contested that the country has seen so far. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia election 2022: polls open in tightest contest since independence, turnout crucial in deciding victory for Umno or Pakatan Harapan
- Malaysia’s 15th general election, amid surging inflation and fears of deadly floods in the monsoon season, is likely to be the most hotly contested vote ever
- A record 21 million people are registered to vote this year, an increase of six million, or about 40 per cent from the 2018 polls
Election workers prepare a polling station ahead of the polling day of Malaysia’s general election at Permatang Pauh, Penang. This will be Malaysia’s 15th general election and is likely to be the most hotly contested that the country has seen so far. Photo: Reuters