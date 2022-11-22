Key players from all sides have said they will leave it to the Malaysian king to decide who is most likely to command the confidence of parliament as PM. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia election latest: not for the first time, rivals Anwar, Muhyiddin and Zahid turn to king to end political impasse
- Rivals Muhyiddin Yassin and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim are counting on kingmaker Barisan Nasional’s support to secure 112 seats for a simple majority
- While the king’s role is largely ceremonial, Sultan Abdullah’s seal of approval is required for key appointments, including that of Malaysia’s PM
