Key players from all sides have said they will leave it to the Malaysian king to decide who is most likely to command the confidence of parliament as PM. Photo: EPA-EFE
Key players from all sides have said they will leave it to the Malaysian king to decide who is most likely to command the confidence of parliament as PM. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia election 2022
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysia election latest: not for the first time, rivals Anwar, Muhyiddin and Zahid turn to king to end political impasse

  • Rivals Muhyiddin Yassin and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim are counting on kingmaker Barisan Nasional’s support to secure 112 seats for a simple majority
  • While the king’s role is largely ceremonial, Sultan Abdullah’s seal of approval is required for key appointments, including that of Malaysia’s PM

Joseph SipalanHadi Azmi
Joseph Sipalan and Hadi Azmi

Updated: 2:32pm, 22 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Key players from all sides have said they will leave it to the Malaysian king to decide who is most likely to command the confidence of parliament as PM. Photo: EPA-EFE
Key players from all sides have said they will leave it to the Malaysian king to decide who is most likely to command the confidence of parliament as PM. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE