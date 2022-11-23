The Tokyo headquarters of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, known as the Unification Church. Photo: AFP/File
Japan probes Unification Church linked to ruling party, considers stripping group of tax status
- The Japanese government intends to determine if the Unification Church coerced followers to make large donations to the religious organisation
- Links between church and lawmakers in the ruling LDP came to light after former premier Shinzo Abe was shot and killed by son of a former church member
